The City Club Forum

You and your adult child: How to grow together

Season 28 Episode 23 | 56m 46s

Whether it's post-pandemic mental health issues, climate concerns, global conflicts and wars, attacks on gender identity, racial injustice or simply leaving home to make their way as an adult, Dr. Steinberg brings a lifetime of expertise in adolescence and emerging adulthood.

Aired: 03/21/24
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz
Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz is serving her first term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Episode: S28 E22 | 55:30
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S28 E21 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Future for American Theatre
Five small to midsize theatre companies came together in Spring 2023 to share resources.
Episode: S28 E20 | 56:46
Watch 52:47
The City Club Forum
Cleveland, The Reforested City
Over the last 50 years, Cleveland has lost about half its tree canopy.
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:47
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Combating Gun Violence in America
Steven Dettelbach over sees the federal agency charged with protecting the public.
Episode: S28 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with MetroHealth's Dr. Airica Steed
The MetroHealth System aims to redefine healthcare and go beyond medical treatment.
Episode: S28 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Propelling the Region and Its People Forward
The Center for Community Solutions (CCS) has a new President & CEO - Emily Campbell.
Episode: S28 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Closer Look at U.S. Foreign Policy and Diplomacy
Though headlines are dominated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.
Episode: S28 E15 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Path to an Inclusive Economy
What would a truly inclusive economy look like?
Episode: S28 E14 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem
Tania Menesse became President & CEO of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress in 2020.
Episode: S28 E13 | 56:46
