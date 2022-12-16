© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better

Season 27 Episode 53 | 56m 01s

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District was established in 1972 and has been in the business of cleaning wastewater and managing stormwater for 50 years. Thanks to the work of more than 750 employees, NEORSD treats 90 billion gallons of water every year for Cleveland and 61 suburban communities in Northeast Ohio.

Aired: 12/15/22
50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better
Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response
How to improve police response and engagement in our neighborhoods is the topic.
Episode: S27 E48 | 56:46
Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might
Dean Steinglass's releases a monumental 696-page book, The Ohio Constitution.
Episode: S27 E49 | 56:46
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Carey Jaros successfully led GOJO Industries during the early days of COVID-19.
Episode: S27 E51 | 56:46
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.
Episode: S27 E45 | 56:46
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Kristin Henning has spent 25 years representing Black children in Washington, D.C.
Episode: S27 E50 | 56:46
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
A simple conversation model could help citizens bridge the nation's partisan divide.
Episode: S27 E46 | 56:46
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
A competitive labor market has given rise to a new era of worker power.
Episode: S27 E44 | 56:46
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Growing up can be hard enough. For LGBTQ+ youth, coming out adds to the pressures.
Episode: S27 E43 | 56:46
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
Watch 55:38
The City Club Forum
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
A conversation about Cleveland's educational future
Episode: S27 E52 | 55:38
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney offers her thoughts on the state of the nation and the future of the republic.
Episode: S27 E47 | 56:46
