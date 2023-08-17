© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Caverns Sessions

SIERRA FERRELL

Season 2 Episode 2

West Virginian Sierra Ferrell says, “I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place.” Swirling her spellbinding voice with time-bending sensibilities, Ferrell makes music that’s as fantastically vagabond as she is herself, transporting audiences with a repertoire that spans Bluegrass, Techno, Goth metal, Jazz, and cowboy music with undertones of Latin and the blues.

Aired: 09/12/23
The Caverns Sessions
ALLISON RUSSELL
Proud, black and queer, Allison Russell carries stories of tremendous weight.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BRIT TAYLOR
Brit Taylor decided to do it her own way and won the praise and acclaim of the industry.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
Asleep at The Wheel is heading into the 2nd half of an illustrious career at full gallop.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
ADIA VICTORIA
The stars seem aligned for a magical Caverns performance by Adia Victoria.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
MILK CARTON KIDS
The Milk Carton Kids combine spine-tingling harmonies with hilarious between-song banter.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
GANGSTAGRASS
Old school hip-hop meets that high-lonesome sound in Gangstagrass.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
WATKINS FAMILY HOUR
Sean and Sara Watkins journey into Bluegrass, Folk and Pop with the Watkins Family Hour.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
KATIE PRUITT
Katie Pruitt’s music is honest, vulnerable and absolutely beautiful.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
BUFFALO NICHOLS
Buffalo Nichols brings the blues of the past into the future.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
The Caverns Sessions
SHOOTER JENNINGS
Shooter Jennings expanded the parameters of Country, Rock ‘n’ Roll and more.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:41