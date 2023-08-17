West Virginian Sierra Ferrell says, “I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place.” Swirling her spellbinding voice with time-bending sensibilities, Ferrell makes music that’s as fantastically vagabond as she is herself, transporting audiences with a repertoire that spans Bluegrass, Techno, Goth metal, Jazz, and cowboy music with undertones of Latin and the blues.