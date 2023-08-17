© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Caverns Sessions

LIL’ SMOKIES

Season 2 Episode 4

Drawing on the energy of a Rock band infused with the Laurel Canyon creativity of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies are invigorating a new approach to roots music, turning their a lively “Grassicana” sound into music that beckons the mainstream. Formed in Montana, this group has found the means to pay heed to tradition, while defining an utterly fresh and contemporary credence.

Aired: 09/26/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS Preview
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Preview: S2 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
BILL MILLER Preview
Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts.
Preview: S2 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE Preview
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Preview: S2 E10 | 0:30
Watch 3:19
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE perform 'Tear Stained Letter'
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE perform 'Tear Stained Letter.'
Clip: S2 E10 | 3:19
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
DELLA MAE Preview
Della Mae is about creatively changing the conversation for women.
Preview: S2 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:38
The Caverns Sessions
DELLA MAE perform 'Bourbon Hound'
DELLA MAE perform 'Bourbon Hound.'
Clip: S2 E9 | 3:38
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
CEDRIC BURNSIDE Preview
Cedric Burnside’s songs deliver bruised but unfettered truth.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 4:57
The Caverns Sessions
CEDRIC BURNSIDE performs 'I'm Hurtin'
CEDRIC BURNSIDE performs 'I'm Hurtin.'
Clip: S2 E8 | 4:57
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
PETER ROWAN Preview
Peter Rowan, a luminary in the non-traditional Bluegrass and Americana movement.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 5:16
The Caverns Sessions
PETER ROWAN performs 'Walls of Time'
PETER ROWAN performs 'Walls of Time.'
Clip: S2 E7 | 5:16
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
The Caverns Sessions
KITCHEN DWELLERS
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
Episode: S2 E12
The Caverns Sessions
BILL MILLER
Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts.
Episode: S2 E11
The Caverns Sessions
DARIN & BROOKE ALDRIDGE
Darin & Brooke swing through The Caverns backing their incredible 9th album together.
Episode: S2 E10
The Caverns Sessions
DELLA MAE
Della Mae is about creatively changing the conversation for women.
Episode: S2 E9
The Caverns Sessions
CEDRIC BURNSIDE
Cedric Burnside’s songs deliver bruised but unfettered truth.
Episode: S2 E8
The Caverns Sessions
PETER ROWAN
Peter Rowan, a luminary in the non-traditional Bluegrass and Americana movement.
Episode: S2 E7
The Caverns Sessions
IRON & WINE
Iron & Wine has been critically compared to Simon & Garfunkel, John Fahey and Neil Young.
Episode: S2 E6
The Caverns Sessions
WATCHHOUSE
Watchhouse’s songs offer an inspired search for personal and political goodness.
Episode: S2 E5
The Caverns Sessions
HARLEY KIMBRO LEWIS
Martin Harley, Daniel Kimbro and Sam Lewis serve up slow-cooked songs.
Episode: S2 E3
The Caverns Sessions
SIERRA FERRELL
Sierra Ferrell says, “I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place.”
Episode: S2 E2