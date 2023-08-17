© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Caverns Sessions

IRON & WINE

Season 2 Episode 6

Singer-songwriter Samuel "Sam" Ervin Beam, known by his stage name Iron & Wine, has released 13 live and studio albums over 20 years time, capturing the emotion and imagination of international fans with finely wrought, distinctly cinematic songs. Orbiting the genre planets of Americana and Indie-Folk, Iron & Wine has been critically compared to Simon & Garfunkel, John Fahey and Neil Young.

Aired: 10/10/23
