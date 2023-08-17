© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Caverns Sessions

DELLA MAE

Season 2 Episode 9

Della Mae formed in Boston in 2009 with the goal of disrupting the male-dominated Bluegrass scene. The band fearlessly pushes the genre, creating sonically adventurous and powerfully resonant work, viewing their lack of restraint as an imperative for the all-female band. GRAMMY-nominated with 30 countries in the tour wake, Della Mae is about creatively changing the conversation for women.

Aired: 10/31/23
