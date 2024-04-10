Western Reserve Rug Hookers Guild and 2024 Solar Eclipse

Extras
Literature inspires art with a special exhibit at the Massillon Museum.
Hear music inspired by an iconic image from the Cleveland Museum of Art's collection.
Go behind the scenes of the new Outside Circle Theater company in Lorain.
We go under the blacklight for the annual DayGlo Show.
Learn about the legacy of Oberlin artist Audra Skuodas.
Celebrate 25 years of GroundWorks Dance Theater with David Shimotakahara.
Meet an ice sculptor who creates with a chainsaw and listen for the Cleveland Chorale.
"The Breakfast at the Bookstore" opens at Karamu House.
A mainstay in the local folk music scene reflects on a 50 year career.
History buffs gather in Canton to showcase their vast collections of political items.