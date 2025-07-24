© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Medina's Northern Ohio Railway Museum

Season 27 Episode 31 | 26m 46s

All aboard the "Applause" express, as we visit the Northern Ohio Railway Museum in Medina County, Ohio. We also make stops at the Corner Field Model Train Museum in Geauga and the Ernest Warther Museum in Tuscarawas.

Aired: 07/24/25
Applause
Ohio Scottish Games and Apollo's Fire
It's a bonnie time in Berea at the annual Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival.
Episode: S27 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Indigenous artist Beth Bush
Indigenous artist Beth Bush keeps a lost art alive with pride and porcupine quills.
Episode: S27 E29 | 26:46
Watch 7:35
Applause
Stand up in the Land: Ramon Rivas
Meet Ramon Rivas, a comedian from Cleveland who mentors other stand-up acts.
Special: 7:35
Watch 6:40
Applause
Stand up in the Land: Stephanie Ginese
Meet Stephanie Ginese, a comedian who is bending the rules and conventions of stand-up comedy.
Special: 6:40
Watch 6:38
Applause
Stand up in the Land: Elijah Nevels
Meet Elijah Nevels, a young up-and-coming stand-up comedian taking over the Cleveland comedy scene.
Special: 6:38
Watch 26:46
Applause
Pass the Aux with Chip Tha Ripper
Cleveland rapper Chip Tha Ripper gives back to his hometown with the open mic series Pass the Aux.
Episode: S27 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Video Game Symphony plays gamer favorites
Northeast Ohio's Video Game Symphony performs gamer favorites in symphonic form.
Episode: S27 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Country Honk and Don MacRostie
Cleveland's Country Honk performs music from its debut album, "Bad Decision."
Episode: S27 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Takashi Murakami at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Takashi Murakami takes over the Cleveland Museum of Art with his new exhibition.
Episode: S27 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Mary Verdi-Fletcher and Dancing Wheels
Get behind the wheels of Mary Verdi-Fletcher who's rolling into her 45th season with Dancing Wheels.
Episode: S27 E23 | 26:46
