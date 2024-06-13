Holden trains and 1924 Lorain tornado

Extras
Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets the spotlight in a new play from Ensemble Theatre.
Sax man Bobby Selvaggio looks to his dad and his son for musical inspirations.
Learn about Dover master carver Ernest "Mooney" Warther and Cleveland painter Michelangelo Lovelace.
An auction house in Cleveland connects collectibles to bidders around the world.
Meet the musicians behind Renovare, changing lives through the healing power of music.
A Geauga County guild keeps the craft of rug hooking alive.
Literature inspires art with a special exhibit at the Massillon Museum.
Hear music inspired by an iconic image from the Cleveland Museum of Art's collection.
Go behind the scenes of the new Outside Circle Theater company in Lorain.
We go under the blacklight for the annual DayGlo Show.
