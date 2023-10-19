Degas exhibit and Cleveland Arts Prize spotlight

Extras
The invasion of Normandy is recreated in Ashtabula County with D-Day Conneaut.
Immerse yourself inside the exhibit of dried flowers at the Cleveland Public Library.
It's time to celebrate the 2023 winners of Cleveland's prestigious literary prize, the Ani
Singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola steps into the "Applause Performances" spotlight.
Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 26
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
The invasion of Normandy is recreated in Ashtabula County with D-Day Conneaut.
Immerse yourself inside the exhibit of dried flowers at the Cleveland Public Library.
It's time to celebrate the 2023 winners of Cleveland's prestigious literary prize, the Ani
Singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola steps into the "Applause Performances" spotlight.
Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.