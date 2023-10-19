© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Degas exhibit and Cleveland Arts Prize spotlight

Season 26 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

We share the French impressions on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art in "Degas and the Laundress." Plus, the Cleveland Arts Prize honors a photographer who captured the heart of rock 'n' roll with her camera - Janet Macoska. And, Dvořák's beloved ode to America, the "New World Symphony" resonates inside Severance.

Aired: 10/18/23
Watch 26:46
Applause
D-Day Conneaut and Dan Wilson
The invasion of Normandy is recreated in Ashtabula County with D-Day Conneaut.
Episode: S26 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Floating flower exhibit
Immerse yourself inside the exhibit of dried flowers at the Cleveland Public Library.
Episode: S26 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Book Awards and Glass Art
It's time to celebrate the 2023 winners of Cleveland's prestigious literary prize, the Ani
Episode: S25 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Musician Ngina Fayola and Ohio sculpture
Singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola steps into the "Applause Performances" spotlight.
Episode: S25 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
The story of Sidaway Bridge
Clevelanders reflect on the past, present and future of a Civil Rights landmark.
Episode: S25 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Visiting Troll Hole Museum
Step inside Troll Hole Museum and meet the woman behind a Guinness World Record collection
Episode: S25 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Photographing Cleveland and Akron Americana
Photographer Ruddy Roye photographs fishermen on the shores of Lake Erie.
Episode: S25 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Fixing vintage cars and printmaking in Cleveland
Cleveland's Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum keeps history alive.
Episode: S25 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Canton's Bluecoats
Canton's Bluecoats continue to redefine traditions of competitive drum corps.
Episode: S25 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Hip-Hop at 50
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils its exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop.
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:46
