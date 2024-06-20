© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Composer Allison Loggins-Hull

Season 26 Episode 27 | 26m 46s

The Cleveland Orchestra's composing fellow Allison Loggins-Hull creates new work inspired by Cleveland neighborhoods.

Aired: 06/19/24
Applause
Holden trains and 1924 Lorain tornado
Get on board the Pollinator Express at Holden Arboretum
Episode: S26 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ruth Bader Ginsburg play and ChamberFest Cleveland
Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets the spotlight in a new play from Ensemble Theatre.
Episode: S26 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Jazz musician Bobby Selvaggio
Sax man Bobby Selvaggio looks to his dad and his son for musical inspirations.
Episode: S26 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ernest Warther Museum and Michelangelo Lovelace
Learn about Dover master carver Ernest "Mooney" Warther and Cleveland painter Michelangelo Lovelace.
Episode: S26 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Gray's Auctioneers and Antiques Roadshow
An auction house in Cleveland connects collectibles to bidders around the world.
Episode: S26 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Music in prisons
Meet the musicians behind Renovare, changing lives through the healing power of music.
Episode: S26 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Western Reserve Rug Hookers Guild and 2024 Solar Eclipse
A Geauga County guild keeps the craft of rug hooking alive.
Episode: S26 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
"Home Again" in Massillon Museum and Cleveland murals
Literature inspires art with a special exhibit at the Massillon Museum.
Episode: S26 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
World premiere at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Hear music inspired by an iconic image from the Cleveland Museum of Art's collection.
Episode: S26 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Outside Circle Theater and Les Délices
Go behind the scenes of the new Outside Circle Theater company in Lorain.
Episode: S26 E17 | 26:46
