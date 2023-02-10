© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali

Season 25 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

We go inside the studio of Northeast Ohio painter Kubra Alhilali, who celebrates her Arabic heritage through art. Plus, a happy accident helps an Akron artist discover a new palette. And, the Cleveland Orchestra performs a classic symphony by Shostakovich.

Aired: 02/16/23
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:46
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:46
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:46
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Cleveland Institute of Art student Derek Walker shares the meaning behind his paintings.
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:46
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
The Corner Field Model Railroad Museum delights visitors from near and far.
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:46
Applause December 16, 2022: Forgotten Malls of the Rust Belt
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause December 16, 2022: Forgotten Malls of the Rust Belt
Follow an Akron photographer as she documents the forgotten era of shopping malls.
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:46
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:46
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:46
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:46
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:46
