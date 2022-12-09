© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause August 12, 2022: Cleveland's Drag Culture

Season 24 Episode 37 | 26m 46s

We hear about the art of drag performing from both queens and kings across northeast Ohio. Next, we make a stop in Columbus to check out the works of landscape painter Ed Valentine. Then it's over to Dayton where we meet mosaic artist Jes McMillan, whose public art works aim to unify a community still healing from a 2019 mass shooting.

Aired: 08/11/22
Applause August 12, 2022: Cleveland's Drag Culture
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:46
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:46
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:46
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:46
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:46
Applause October 21, 2022: Rick Steves Art of Europe
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 21, 2022: Rick Steves Art of Europe
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:46
Applause October 14, 2022: Raymond Towler, Street Craftery
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 14, 2022: Raymond Towler, Street Craftery
Raymond Towler, wrongfully imprisoned for 29 years, shares how art helped him survive.
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:46
Applause October 7, 2022: John W. Carlson, Inlet Dance
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 7, 2022: John W. Carlson, Inlet Dance
The late Cleveland painter John W. Carlson is remembered with a retrospective exhibition.
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:46
Applause September 23, 2022: Beer Can Art, Hough Bakery
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause September 23, 2022: Beer Can Art, Hough Bakery
Meet the artists behind the labels of beer cans from three local craft breweries.
Episode: S24 E41 | 26:46
Applause September 16, 2022: AWBA Preview
Watch 26:45
Applause
Applause September 16, 2022: AWBA Preview
Get introduced to the winners of this year's Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.
Episode: S24 E40 | 26:45
