America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Arkansas: Hidden Gems

Season 2 Episode 2 | 53m 06s

In Arkansas, just about everyone you meet is into the outdoors, yet to many outside the state it barely registers as an outdoor destination. Now, it’s on a mission to earn recognition as a wild mecca. Baratunde heads south to find out why this hidden gem has stayed hidden for so long, and how its outdoor culture is changing.

Aired: 09/12/23 | Expires: 12/12/23
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
New Mexico: Timeless
Baratunde explores how New Mexico’s deep history shapes people’s outdoor lives.
Episode: S2 E3
Watch 53:08
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Suwannee: Wild River
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:08
Watch 53:58
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Minnesota: A Better World
Baratunde travels to northern Minnesota to find out what the wild means to Americans today
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:58
Watch 53:09
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Tidewater: Homecoming
On the North Carolina coast, Baratunde discovers how history shapes the outdoors.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:09
Watch 54:03
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Appalachia: A Different Way
In Appalachia, Baratunde meets the people changing how we see and interact with nature.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:03
Watch 53:50
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Los Angeles: It’s a Vibe
Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of LA to connect with the outdoors in a big city.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:50
Watch 52:50
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Idaho: Tied to the Land
Life on the frontier is evolving and Baratunde is in search of Idaho’s outdoor culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:50
Watch 53:25
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Death Valley: Life Blooms
It’s the hottest place on Earth, but Death Valley is remarkably full of life and beauty.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:25