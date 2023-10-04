Maine: Embrace the Cold

Extras
Baratunde takes an icy plunge in the winter ocean with Ice Mermaids.
Baratunde learns about how the brain changes in outdoors spaces.
Sand may seem unremarkable, but the modern world is built on it and we’re running out.
Baratunde talks to Mick Swagger of Indigenous Roller Derby.
Baratunde goes rafting down the Rio Grande with Louie Hena.
Explore one small town’s mission to save the night sky and help migrating birds.
Baratunde learns about the history of Elaine, Arkansas on the Delta Heritage Trail.
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Baratunde goes night herping with biologist Mario Aldecoa along the Suwannee River.
AMERICA OUTDOORS with BARATUNDE THURSTON returns to explore our passion for the outdoors.
All
-
All
-
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2
-
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Discover the healing power of nature in Utah.
Discover Oregon’s wild landscapes and how they shape its outdoor culture.
Baratunde explores how New Mexico’s deep history shapes people’s outdoor lives.
Arkansas is on a mission to earn recognition as a wild mecca.
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Baratunde travels to northern Minnesota to find out what the wild means to Americans today
On the North Carolina coast, Baratunde discovers how history shapes the outdoors.
In Appalachia, Baratunde meets the people changing how we see and interact with nature.
Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of LA to connect with the outdoors in a big city.
Life on the frontier is evolving and Baratunde is in search of Idaho’s outdoor culture.