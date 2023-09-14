© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

New Mexico: Timeless

Season 2 Episode 3

New Mexico was first inhabited by Ancient Puebloans millennia ago, and some of the most stunning ruins on the continent can be found here. From turkey hunting to river rafting on the Rio Grande and ancient pueblos built in alignment with the stars, Baratunde explores how the area’s deep history still shapes the outdoor culture, even as people there are reimagining their outdoor lives.

Aired: 09/19/23
Extras
Watch 2:46
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Traveling down the Rio Grande
Baratunde goes rafting down the Rio Grande with Louie Hena.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:46
Watch 7:02
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Visits Elaine Arkansas
Baratunde learns about the history of Elaine, Arkansas on the Delta Heritage Trail.
Clip: S2 E2 | 7:02
Watch 53:08
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Suwannee: Wild River
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:08
Watch 5:30
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Night Herping in the Suwannee
Baratunde goes night herping with biologist Mario Aldecoa along the Suwannee River.
Clip: S2 E1 | 5:30
Watch 0:32
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Series Preview
AMERICA OUTDOORS with BARATUNDE THURSTON returns to explore our passion for the outdoors.
Preview: 0:32
Watch 11:05
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | What's It Like To Be A Falconer
Baratunde meets a falconer who believes that humans and animals can coexist together.
Special: 11:05
Watch 8:48
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | Rock Climbing's Troubled Route Naming Tradition
Baratunde meets a rock climber who is working to diversify the sport.
Special: 8:48
Watch 7:31
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | How the Houseplant Boom Fueled Plant Poaching
Baratunde meets a plant parent who is bringing awareness to the issue of plant poaching.
Special: 7:31
Watch 9:11
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | The Fossil Hunter Uncovering Florida’s Past
Baratunde meets a Florida fossil hunter and learns how this hobby contributes to science.
Special: 9:11
Watch 8:35
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | Meet the Suburban Deer Hunters of Long Island
Baratunde meets a female suburban bowhunter to discuss how the sport is changing.
Special: 8:35
All
  • All
  • America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2
  • America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Watch 53:06
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Arkansas: Hidden Gems
Arkansas is on a mission to earn recognition as a wild mecca.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:06
Watch 53:08
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Suwannee: Wild River
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:08
Watch 53:58
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Minnesota: A Better World
Baratunde travels to northern Minnesota to find out what the wild means to Americans today
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:58
Watch 53:09
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Tidewater: Homecoming
On the North Carolina coast, Baratunde discovers how history shapes the outdoors.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:09
Watch 54:03
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Appalachia: A Different Way
In Appalachia, Baratunde meets the people changing how we see and interact with nature.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:03
Watch 53:50
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Los Angeles: It’s a Vibe
Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of LA to connect with the outdoors in a big city.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:50
Watch 52:50
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Idaho: Tied to the Land
Life on the frontier is evolving and Baratunde is in search of Idaho’s outdoor culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:50
Watch 53:25
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Death Valley: Life Blooms
It’s the hottest place on Earth, but Death Valley is remarkably full of life and beauty.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:25