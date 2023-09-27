Utah: Choose Your Path

Extras
Baratunde learns about how the brain changes in outdoors spaces.
Baratunde talks to Mick Swagger of Indigenous Roller Derby.
Baratunde goes rafting down the Rio Grande with Louie Hena.
Explore one small town’s mission to save the night sky and help migrating birds.
Baratunde learns about the history of Elaine, Arkansas on the Delta Heritage Trail.
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Baratunde goes night herping with biologist Mario Aldecoa along the Suwannee River.
AMERICA OUTDOORS with BARATUNDE THURSTON returns to explore our passion for the outdoors.
Baratunde meets a falconer who believes that humans and animals can coexist together.
Baratunde meets a rock climber who is working to diversify the sport.
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Discover Oregon’s wild landscapes and how they shape its outdoor culture.
Baratunde explores how New Mexico’s deep history shapes people’s outdoor lives.
Arkansas is on a mission to earn recognition as a wild mecca.
Baratunde travels to northern Minnesota to find out what the wild means to Americans today
On the North Carolina coast, Baratunde discovers how history shapes the outdoors.
In Appalachia, Baratunde meets the people changing how we see and interact with nature.
Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of LA to connect with the outdoors in a big city.
Life on the frontier is evolving and Baratunde is in search of Idaho’s outdoor culture.
It’s the hottest place on Earth, but Death Valley is remarkably full of life and beauty.