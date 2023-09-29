© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 2, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6066 | 55m 59s

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić joins the show for an exclusive interview. Heather McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” joins the show. Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center, discusses former President Carter's monumental life and how he even appears to be outrunning death. David Cay Johnston on Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.

Aired: 10/01/23
Watch 16:20
Amanpour and Company
Journalist on Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial
David Cay Johnston joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6066 | 16:20
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Biden Adm. to Train 20,000 in Skills to Fight Climate Change
White House national climate advisor Ali Zaidi discusses the fight against climate change.
Clip: S2023 E6065 | 17:56
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 17:28
Amanpour and Company
How a Prison Marathon Changes Lives
Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6064 | 17:28
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
Top Evangelical Leader: “We’ve Lost Our Credibility"
Russell Moore discusses his new book "Losing Our Religion.”
Clip: S2023 E6063 | 17:23
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Why The Migrant Crisis Has Sent NYC to its Breaking Point
Muzaffar Chishti joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6062 | 18:16
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Will Big Tech End Privacy As We Know It?
Kashmir Hill joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6061 | 18:09
