Amanpour and Company

January 14, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8076 | 55m 50s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh brings us an exclusive report on Iran's deadly antigovernment protests. Elliott Abrams unpacks Pres. Trump's threats against Iran's regime. Director Kaouther Ben Hania discusses the killing of a Palestinian girl which became the subject of the film "The Voice of Hind Rajab." Mike Fox explains how the killing of Renee Good highlights the limits of accountability.

Aired: 01/13/26
Extras
Watch 18:49
Amanpour and Company
Renee Good’s Killing Tests the Limits of Accountability
Mike Fox highlights how Renee Good's killing is part of a wider trend of federal impunity.
Clip: S2025 E8076 | 18:49
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Bid for Greenland and the Larger Power Struggle in the Arctic
Kenneth Rosen discusses his book “Polar War.”
Clip: S2025 E8075 | 18:30
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
“One Year After the L.A. Fires: Hope, Blame and Debt”
NYT's L.A. bureau chief Shawn Hubler marks one year since the destructive L.A. fires.
Clip: S2025 E8074 | 18:25
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Centuries of Expertise "Out the Door:” New Book Explores Trump Impact on DOJ
Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis discuss their book "Injustice."
Clip: S2025 E8073 | 18:09
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Trump & Venezuela: How Critics Are Falling Into an “Obvious Trap”
The Atlantic's David Frum discusses what Trump's critics are missing.
Clip: S2025 E8072 | 18:08
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
