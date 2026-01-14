© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 15, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8077 | 55m 54s

Christiane speaks with Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran and a staunch defender of the current Iranian regime. Journalist Nazenin Ansari analyses whether the Iranian opposition stands a chance. Phil Gunson weighs in on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's meeting with Pres. Trump. Andrew Ross Sorkin on the DOJ investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Aired: 01/14/26
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Andrew Ross Sorkin Explains the DOJ Criminal Investigation of the Fed Chair
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the DOJ investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Clip: S2025 E8077 | 18:25
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2025 E8076 | 55:50
Watch 18:49
Amanpour and Company
Renee Good’s Killing Tests the Limits of Accountability
Mike Fox highlights how Renee Good's killing is part of a wider trend of federal impunity.
Clip: S2025 E8076 | 18:49
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Bid for Greenland and the Larger Power Struggle in the Arctic
Kenneth Rosen discusses his book “Polar War.”
Clip: S2025 E8075 | 18:30
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
“One Year After the L.A. Fires: Hope, Blame and Debt”
NYT's L.A. bureau chief Shawn Hubler marks one year since the destructive L.A. fires.
Clip: S2025 E8074 | 18:25
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Centuries of Expertise "Out the Door:” New Book Explores Trump Impact on DOJ
Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis discuss their book "Injustice."
Clip: S2025 E8073 | 18:09
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
