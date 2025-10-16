© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 15, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8011 | 55m 41s

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal and what role Egypt will play. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado discusses her Nobel Peace Prize win and her fight against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, discusses their issue commemorating the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

Aired: 10/14/25
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Mark Warner on Trump’s Role in the Government Shutdown
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses the U.S. government shutdown.
Clip: S2025 E8012 | 18:04
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2025
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Episode: S2025 E8012 | 55:48
Watch 17:20
Amanpour and Company
The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg on America’s “Unfinished Revolution”
Jeffrey Goldberg discusses The Atlantic's issue on the 250th anniversary of America's founding.
Clip: S2025 E8011 | 17:20
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
How Pro-Trump Billionaires Are Taking Over U.S. News Media
Media watcher Oliver Darcy discusses the impact of recent developments in the news industry.
Clip: S2025 E8010 | 17:56
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2025
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Episode: S2025 E8009 | 55:38
Watch 6:14
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Former Israeli Hostage Reacts to Release of All Living Hostages
Meirav Leshem Gonen reacts to the release of the Israeli hostages.
Clip: S2025 E8009 | 6:14
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Arundhati Roy’s Revealing New Memoir “Mother Mary Comes to Me”
Arundhati Roy discusses her most personal work yet, "Mother Mary Comes to Me."
Clip: S2025 E8008 | 18:08
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8008 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
