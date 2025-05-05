© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7222 | 55m 47s

The former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. discusses new PM Mark Carney's visit with Donald Trump. Mujib Mashal, South Asia Bureau Chief for The New York Times, analyzes the political situation between India and Pakistan. A look back on Christiane's 2018 conversation with Sylvia Earle. Catherine Coleman Flowers on her new book, "Holy Ground," and the fight for environmental justice in America.

Aired: 05/05/25
Extras
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Catherine Coleman Flowers on the Future of Environmental Justice Under Trump
Catherine Coleman Flowers joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7222 | 18:07
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: “DOJ Is Bleeding Out Its Credibility Very Quickly”
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou talks changes at the DOJ and other legal fights under Trump.
Clip: S2025 E7221 | 18:09
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Elie Mystal: Ten Popular Laws That Are Ruining America
Elie Mystal joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7220 | 17:45
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2025
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Episode: S2025 E7220 | 55:19
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Episode: S2025 E7219 | 55:44
Watch 15:46
Amanpour and Company
How Are Universities Trying to Fight Back Against Trump’s Mandates?
Douglas Belkin explains how universities are banding together to try to resist Trump's mandates.
Clip: S2025 E7219 | 15:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7218 | 55:47
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Presidential Historian: Trump Has Tried to Introduce Fear in First 100 Days
Timothy Naftali joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7218 | 18:11
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2025
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Episode: S2025 E7217 | 55:47
