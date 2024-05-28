© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6238 | 55m 53s

Sen. Chris Van Hollen has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in Gaza. He joins Christiane to discuss the U.S. stance on the conflict. Christiane discusses a new documentary series, "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," with Nicole's sisters Denise, Dominique and Tanya. The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God on his new book "Get Honest or Die Lying."

Aired: 05/28/24
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
“Get Honest or Die Lying:” Charlamagne tha God on Why Small Talk Sucks
Charlamagne tha God joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6238 | 17:37
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Father on the Latino Vote and a Life of Activism
Luis Miranda Jr. joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6237 | 18:16
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda
Episode: S2024 E6237 | 55:53
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
“A Gentleman in Moscow” Author Amor Towles Discusses His New Short Stories
Amor Towles joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6235 | 17:17
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 24, 2024
Andrea Kendall-Taylor; Susan Glasser; Amor Towles
Episode: S2024 E6235 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2024
Simon Harris; Mustafa Barghouti; Avner Gvaryahu; Aaron Tang
Episode: S2024 E6234 | 55:53
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Justice Alito’s Flag Controversy Brings Scrutiny to Supreme Court Ethics
Aaron Tang discusses a crisis of ethics on the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2024 E6234 | 18:23
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2024
José Manuel Albares; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez Castillo, Aisha Beliso-De Jesu
Episode: S2024 E6233 | 55:54
Watch 16:59
Amanpour and Company
George Floyd, Excited Delirium and the Medicalization of Police Violence
Aisha Beliso-De Jesus joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6233 | 16:59
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E6232 | 55:51
