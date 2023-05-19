© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5232 | 55m 04s

Vali Nasr tells Christiane how President Zelensky’s push to expand support for Ukraine amid a Middle East regional reset will play out. Disability activist Sinéad Burke discusses education and inclusivity in the media and beyond. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Rebecca Ballhaus on the moves underway to hold lawmakers and government employees accountable for insider trading.

Aired: 05/21/23
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Congressional Stock Trading Under Scrutiny
Reporter Rebecca Ballhaus discusses congressional insider trading.
Clip: S2023 E5232 | 18:02
Watch 17:31
Amanpour and Company
WWII Historian Says G7 Leaders Need to Remember the Lessons
Evan Thomas discusses his new book "Road to Surrender."
Clip: S2023 E5231 | 17:31
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2023
Jerry Brown; Kelly Sampson; Ryan Busse; Evan Thomas
Episode: S2023 E5231 | 55:36
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
May 18, 2023
Patrick Gaspard; Martin Griffiths; Marie Yovanovitch
Episode: S2023 E5230 | 55:28
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on the Ukraine War
Amb. Marie Yovanovitch joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5230 | 17:23
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Scholar Says SCOTUS Could Become a “Pointless Institution"
Stephen Vladeck discusses his new book and why trust in the Supreme Court is declining.
Clip: S2023 E5229 | 18:04
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 17, 2023
Melissa Bell; Mary Ziegler; Emine Dzhaparova; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2023 E5229 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2023
Sam Kiley; Rob Lee; Oscar Leeser
Episode: S2023 E5228 | 55:38
Watch 15:49
Amanpour and Company
Mayor of El Paso: The U.S. Immigration System Is “Broken”
he mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5228 | 15:49
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2023
Matthew Chance; Mauro Vieira; Jomana Karadsheh & Asli Aydintasbas; Saadia Zahidi
Episode: S2023 E5227 | 55:37
