May 10, 2023

Extras
Ashlee Vance discusses his new book "When the Heavens Went on Sale."
Ilya Ponomarev; Elisabeth Stern and Jessica Simor; Geoffrey Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton joins the show.
Gretchen Morgenson joins the show.
Cindy McCain; Simon Schama and Mark Landler; Toni Hasenbeck
Toni Hasenbeck joins the show.
Cindy McCain joins the show.
Senator Angus King joins the show.
Diane Foley; Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht; Sen. Angus King
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ilya Ponomarev; Elisabeth Stern and Jessica Simor; Geoffrey Hinton
Cindy McCain; Simon Schama and Mark Landler; Toni Hasenbeck
Diane Foley; Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht; Sen. Angus King
General Sir Richard Shirreff; Sharif Abdel Kouddou; Sathnam Sanghera
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Emma Tucker; Yusra Ghannouchi; Jacob Bogage
Chris Sununu; Harry Belafonte; Theresa Runstedtler