© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

June 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7259 | 55m 46s

Mustafa Barghouti, President of the Palestinian National Initiative, discusses how the recent strikes on Iran may impact a Gaza ceasefire deal. Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the potential long-term impact of recent events on the Islamic regime in Iran. The Atlantic's David Graham looks at the identity crisis within the Democratic party.

Aired: 06/25/25
Extras
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Democratic Party's Identity Crisis
David A. Graham breaks down his latest Atlantic piece about turmoil within the Democratic party.
Clip: S2025 E7259 | 17:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
"I’m Really Scared” Vaccine Doctor Quits CDC After RFK Jr.’s Committee Purge
Dr. Fiona Havers joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7258 | 18:35
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
New Crypto Bill Will “Unleash Chaos,” Warns Economist
Professor Barry Eichengreen explains why he believes a new crypto bill will cause "chaos."
Clip: S2025 E7257 | 17:13
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
“Privacy Is Power:” How to Exist in a World of Tech “Broligarchs”
Carole Cadwalladr discusses the rise of tech “Broligarchs.”
Clip: S2025 E7255 | 17:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
Riots, Arson, Assassinations: Inside the Rise of Political Violence in the U.S.
Barbara F. Walter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7254 | 17:03
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2025
Maura Healey; Cyrus Nasseri; Simon Shama
Episode: S2025 E7262 | 55:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2025
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7261 | 55:47
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54