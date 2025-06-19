© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 20, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7255 | 55m 47s

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen weighs in on what role the U.S. could play in the fighting between Israel and Iran. A look back at a conversation with then-Iranian Foreign Minister Javid Zarif. Investigative journalist Carol Cadwalladr discusses threats to data and privacy in a world of, what she calls, "Broligarchs."

Aired: 06/19/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
Riots, Arson, Assassinations: Inside the Rise of Political Violence in the U.S.
Barbara F. Walter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7254 | 17:03
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
“Privacy Is Power:” How to Exist in a World of Tech “Broligarchs”
Carole Cadwalladr discusses the rise of tech “Broligarchs.”
Clip: S2025 E7255 | 17:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian American Writer Hala Alyan on Motherhood, Surrogacy and Exile
Hala Alyan discusses her memoir “I'll Tell You When I'm Home.”
Clip: S2025 E7253 | 17:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
DNC Chair Ken Martin on Trump and the Future of the Democratic Party
Ken Martin joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7252 | 18:33
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54
Watch 6:05
Amanpour and Company
Christiane Amanpour Unpacks the Fighting Between Iran and Israel
Christiane Amanpour discusses the tensions between Iran and Israel.
Clip: S2025 E7251 | 6:05
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
Gen. McChrystal on Trump’s Military Parade & the Need for National Character
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.) joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7250 | 18:39
