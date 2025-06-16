June 17, 2025

Extras
Ken Martin joins the show.
Christiane Amanpour discusses the tensions between Iran and Israel.
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.) joins the show.
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Jerrod Carmichael discusses his stand-up special “Don’t Be Gay.”
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Mayor Monroe Nichols joins the show.
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler