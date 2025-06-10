© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 11, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7248 | 55m 47s

Protests against recent ICE raids stemming from the Trump administration's immigration crackdown are spreading across the country. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) join the show to discuss. International human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice on alleged war crimes in Gaza. Mayor Monroe Nichols on new initiative to address harms caused by the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Aired: 06/10/25
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Tulsa’s “Road to Repair:” $105M Plan Aims to Restore Black Wall Street
Mayor Monroe Nichols joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7248 | 18:13
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2025
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Episode: S2025 E7247 | 55:48
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. USAID Lead on Cuts: “Millions Affected Abroad and Now Millions at Home”
Dr. Atul Gawande discusses the impact of cuts to USAID.
Clip: S2025 E7247 | 17:51
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2025
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Episode: S2025 E7246 | 55:47
Watch 16:51
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Trump Has Redrawn the Electoral Map. How Will Dems Respond?
Shane Goldmacher joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7246 | 16:51
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
Ray Dalio: U.S. Will “Hit the Rocks” Without Bipartisan Debt Fix
Financier Ray Dalio discusses his book “How Countries Go Broke.”
Clip: S2025 E7245 | 17:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
“It’s Been a Crazy Couple of Months:” Supply Chain CEO on Trump’s Tariffs
Ryan Petersen joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7244 | 17:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47
