Amanpour and Company

June 5, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7244 | 55m 47s

Norbert Röttgen, a member of German Parliament for Merz's CDU party, on Trump's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Senior White House Reporter Kevin Liptak on Trump bringing back the travel ban. Evan Osnos on his new book "The Haves and the Have-Yachts." Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of global logistics platform Flexport, on how companies are responding to the changing landscape.

Aired: 06/04/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
Ray Dalio: U.S. Will “Hit the Rocks” Without Bipartisan Debt Fix
Financier Ray Dalio discusses his book “How Countries Go Broke.”
Clip: S2025 E7245 | 17:47
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
“It’s Been a Crazy Couple of Months:” Supply Chain CEO on Trump’s Tariffs
Ryan Petersen joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7244 | 17:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
“Walk Like a Girl:” How a Queer Boy Growing Up in Nepal Became a Fashion Icon
Fashion designer Prabal Gurung discusses his book "Walk Like a Girl: A Memoir."
Clip: S2025 E7243 | 17:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7242 | 55:47
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Are GLP-1s the Solution to America’s Obesity Epidemic? Fmr FDA Chief Explains
Dr. David Kessler joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7242 | 18:07
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2025
Michael Bernstein; Col. Cedric Leighton; Rebecca Winthrop; David Yazbek; Michael Luo
Episode: S2025 E7241 | 55:47
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“Go Back to China:” How a Racist Encounter Sparked a Journey Through History
Michael Luo discusses his new book "Strangers in the Land."
Clip: S2025 E7241 | 18:12
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Future of College Sports: NCAA Pres. Breaks Down Major Reforms
Charlie Baker joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7240 | 18:24
