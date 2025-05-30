© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

June 2, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7241 | 55m 47s

Michael Bernstein, Chair of The Tree of Life, reacts to attacks on Jewish communities in the US. Col. Cedric Leighton analyzes the latest fight between Russia and Ukraine. Education expert Rebecca Winthrop explains how AI affects young people and their schooling. Composer David Yazbek discusses his Broadway musical "Dead Outlaw." Michael Luo explores the history of Chinese Americans in his book.

Aired: 06/01/25
Extras
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“Go Back to China:” How a Racist Encounter Sparked a Journey Through History
Michael Luo discusses his new book "Strangers in the Land."
Clip: S2025 E7241 | 18:12
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Future of College Sports: NCAA Pres. Breaks Down Major Reforms
Charlie Baker joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7240 | 18:24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2025
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker
Episode: S2025 E7240 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 18:17
Amanpour and Company
GOP Congressional Leader on Tariffs, DOGE and the “Big Beautiful Bill”
Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) discusses the Trump-backed "Big Beautiful Bill."
Clip: S2025 E7239 | 18:17
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Leah Litman on SCOTUS: “Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories & Bad Vibes”
Leah Litman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7238 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
“Welcome to Wrexham:” Inside the Team’s Historic Third Promotion
Humphrey Ker and Arthur Okonkwo discuss WAFC and "Welcome to Wrexham."
Clip: S2025 E7237 | 18:10
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Breakthrough Prize-Winning Biochemist on the Deadly Cost of Funding Cuts
David Liu joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7235 | 18:05
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2025
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker
Episode: S2025 E7240 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2025
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin & Keith Clarke; Hari w/John Vaillant
Episode: S2025 E7236 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7235 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2025
Alex Marquardt; Ronald Lamola; Tom Fletcher; Kate Kelly
Episode: S2025 E7234 | 55:37
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2025
Bridget Brink; Wilfred Frost; Mitch Daniels
Episode: S2025 E7233 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Rim Turkmani; Bonny Lin; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7232 | 55:46
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2025
Ivo Daalder; Ronen Bergman; Vladimir Bortun; Ron Chernow
Episode: S2025 E7231 | 55:36