Amanpour and Company

June 23, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7256 | 55m 37s

Former Secretary of State John Kerry reacts to Iran's retaliation following U.S. strikes. Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh reports. Former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian on what Iran might be thinking in this moment. Correspondent Becky Anderson weighs in from Abu Dhabi. Former Head of Israeli Defense Intelligence Amos Yadlin weighs in on Israel's ultimate goal.

Aired: 06/22/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
“Privacy Is Power:” How to Exist in a World of Tech “Broligarchs”
Carole Cadwalladr discusses the rise of tech “Broligarchs.”
Clip: S2025 E7255 | 17:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
Riots, Arson, Assassinations: Inside the Rise of Political Violence in the U.S.
Barbara F. Walter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7254 | 17:03
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian American Writer Hala Alyan on Motherhood, Surrogacy and Exile
Hala Alyan discusses her memoir “I'll Tell You When I'm Home.”
Clip: S2025 E7253 | 17:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
DNC Chair Ken Martin on Trump and the Future of the Democratic Party
Ken Martin joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7252 | 18:33
Watch 6:05
Amanpour and Company
Christiane Amanpour Unpacks the Fighting Between Iran and Israel
Christiane Amanpour discusses the tensions between Iran and Israel.
Clip: S2025 E7251 | 6:05
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54
