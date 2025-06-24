© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

June 25, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7258 | 55m 22s

Former CIA Director David Petraeus discusses conflicting reports of the damage inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites by U.S. bombers. Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt joins Christiane to discuss Trump's private meeting with President Zelensky. Health Secretary RFK Jr. has axed America's decades-old vaccine advisory panel, which prompted Dr. Fiona Havers to leave CDC. She joins the show.

Aired: 06/24/25
Extras
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
"I’m Really Scared” Vaccine Doctor Quits CDC After RFK Jr.’s Committee Purge
Dr. Fiona Havers joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7258 | 18:35
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
New Crypto Bill Will “Unleash Chaos,” Warns Economist
Professor Barry Eichengreen explains why he believes a new crypto bill will cause "chaos."
Clip: S2025 E7257 | 17:13
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
“Privacy Is Power:” How to Exist in a World of Tech “Broligarchs”
Carole Cadwalladr discusses the rise of tech “Broligarchs.”
Clip: S2025 E7255 | 17:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
Riots, Arson, Assassinations: Inside the Rise of Political Violence in the U.S.
Barbara F. Walter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7254 | 17:03
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian American Writer Hala Alyan on Motherhood, Surrogacy and Exile
Hala Alyan discusses her memoir “I'll Tell You When I'm Home.”
Clip: S2025 E7253 | 17:45
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2025
Mark Carney; Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen
Episode: S2025 E7257 | 55:21
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2025
John Kerry; Nick Paton Walsh; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Becky Anderson; Amos Yadlin
Episode: S2025 E7256 | 55:37
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2025
Mike Mullen; Javid Zarif; Carol Cadwalladr
Episode: S2025 E7255 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2025
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Episode: S2025 E7250 | 55:47
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2025
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Episode: S2025 E7249 | 55:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2025
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Episode: S2025 E7248 | 55:47