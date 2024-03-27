© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 28, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6194 | 55m 38s

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger D. Carstens discusses Israel's hostage crisis and jailed reporter Evan Gershkovich. Melissa Bell reports on the latest in Israel and Gaza. Annelle Sheline explains why she resigned in protest over the Biden Administration’s handling of the situation in the Middle East. Reporter Widlore Mérancourt on the dire conditions on the ground in Haiti.

Aired: 03/27/24
Extras
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Haitian Journalist: Half the Country in Hunger, Dead Bodies in the Street
Haiti-based Washington Post reporter Widlore Mérancourt describes the conditions in Haiti.
Clip: S2024 E6194 | 18:33
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Save the Children CEO from Gaza: “Starvation Is Already Happening”
Janti Soeripto discusses the situation on the ground in Rafah, Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E6193 | 17:58
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Charles Duhigg on the Power of “Supercommunicators”
Charles Duhigg discusses his new book "Supercommunicators."
Clip: S2024 E6192 | 17:37
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2024
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Episode: S2024 E6191 | 55:53
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
Regina King on her New Netflix Film “Shirley”
Regina King discusses playing Rep. Shirley Chisholm in her new Netflix film "Shirley."
Clip: S2024 E6191 | 18:30
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Gaza: A Look at U.S. Foreign Policy
Michael Froman joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6190 | 18:20
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
IAEA Head on Nuclear Weapons at “The Frontline of War”
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discusses nuclear energy and nuclear warfare.
Clip: S2024 E6189 | 18:01
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2024
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Episode: S2024 E6191 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
Episode: S2024 E6189 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2024
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Episode: S2024 E6188 | 55:30
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2024
Richard Haass; Andrew Weissmann; Eric Klinenberg
Episode: S2024 E6186 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33