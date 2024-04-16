© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6208 | 55m 42s

Some 74% of Israelis oppose striking Iran if it harms Israel’s security alliances. A former IDF intelligence chief weighs in. Tareq Abu Azzoum has been reporting from Gaza since the war began and recently spoke to Christiane from Rafah about the importance of bearing witness. Akbar Shaheed Ahmed, HuffPost Senior Diplomatic Correspondent, has interviewed two of Hamas’ leaders and joins the show.

Aired: 04/16/24
