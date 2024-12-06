December 5, 2024

Extras
Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Ronan Farrow discusses his new documentary “Surveilled.”
Kathleen Stephens; Colin Clarke; Steven Rattner; David Frum
David Frum joins the show.
Former FM of South Korea Kyung-wha Kang discusses the President's declaration of Martial Law.
Rahm Emanuel; William Cohen; Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes
Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and Kenny Leon join the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Kathleen Stephens; Colin Clarke; Steven Rattner; David Frum
Rahm Emanuel; William Cohen; Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Laila El-Haddad; Scott Avett; Seth Avett; John Gallagher Jr.; Oren Cass