Amanpour and Company

March 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6188 | 55m 30s

Israeli military action continues to devastate the civilian population in Gaza. President and CEO of the IRC David Miliband joins the show. "The Persian Version" was a breakout hit at the Sundance Festival. Director Maryam Keshavarz and actor Bijan Daneshmand join the show. Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif explain why, and how, he survived a recent effort to impeach him.

Aired: 03/19/24
Watch 5:58
Amanpour and Company
"A Failure of Humanity:" IRC CEO on Impending Famine in Gaza
David Miliband joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6188 | 5:58
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Knesset Member: Gaza Crisis "Could Not Happen" Without U.S.
Ofer Cassif joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6188 | 18:19
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37
Watch 16:00
Amanpour and Company
Natural Disasters: US Home Insurance Risks Financial Crisis
Leslie Kaufman discusses her reporting on climate change and the housing insurance crisis.
Clip: S2024 E6187 | 16:00
Watch 6:10
Amanpour and Company
Andrew Weissmann on "The Trump Indictments"
Andrew Weissmann joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6186 | 6:10
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2024
Richard Haass; Andrew Weissmann; Eric Klinenberg
Episode: S2024 E6186 | 55:53
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
2020: A Look at the Year That Changed Everything
Eric Klinenberg joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6186 | 18:06
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Mass Shootings, Racism, and more: The Dangers of Habituation
Cass Sunstein on his new book "Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There."
Clip: S2024 E6185 | 17:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
How AI-Generated Content Is Impacting Elections
Misinformation experts Sam Gregory and Claire Wardle join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6184 | 18:35
