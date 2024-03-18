© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6187

Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez discusses the violence and chaos happening in its neighbor, Haïti. Raghad Jaraisy and Ofer Dagan, Co-Chief Executives of Sikkuy-Aufoq discuss their group's mission to foster local diplomacy between Israeli, Arab, and Jewish citizens. Bloomberg reporter Leslie Kaufman on how climate change is impacting the US housing and insurance crisis.

Aired: 03/18/24
Watch 16:00
Amanpour and Company
Natural Disasters: US Home Insurance Risks Financial Crisis
Leslie Kaufman discusses her reporting on climate change and the housing insurance crisis.
Clip: S2024 E6187 | 16:00
Watch 6:10
Amanpour and Company
Andrew Weissmann on "The Trump Indictments"
Andrew Weissmann joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6186 | 6:10
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
2020: A Look at the Year That Changed Everything
Eric Klinenberg joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6186 | 18:06
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Mass Shootings, Racism, and more: The Dangers of Habituation
Cass Sunstein on his new book "Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There."
Clip: S2024 E6185 | 17:53
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
How AI-Generated Content Is Impacting Elections
Misinformation experts Sam Gregory and Claire Wardle join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6184 | 18:35
Watch 16:25
Amanpour and Company
Bill Kristol: Trump’s “Authoritarian Vision” for a 2nd Term
Bill Kristol, Editor-at-Large of the Bulwark discusses the 2024 election.
Clip: S2024 E6183 | 16:25
