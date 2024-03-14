© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 15, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6185 | 55m 53s

Haaretz columnist Dahlia Scheindlin discusses growing concerns over Israeli leadership within the country. Paul Simon and director Alex Gibney shine a light on Simon's legendary career in the new documentary "Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon." Author Cass R. Sunstein explores the concept of habituation in his new book "Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There."

Aired: 03/14/24
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Mass Shootings, Racism, and more: The Dangers of Habituation
Cass Sunstein on his new book "Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There."
Clip: S2024 E6185 | 17:53
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
How AI-Generated Content Is Impacting Elections
Misinformation experts Sam Gregory and Claire Wardle join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6184 | 18:35
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 16:25
Amanpour and Company
Bill Kristol: Trump’s “Authoritarian Vision” for a 2nd Term
Bill Kristol, Editor-at-Large of the Bulwark discusses the 2024 election.
Clip: S2024 E6183 | 16:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Josh Tyrangiel: “Let AI Remake the Whole U.S. Government"
Josh Tyrangiel joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6182 | 17:44
Watch 6:09
Amanpour and Company
Queen of Jordan on the Food Crisis in Gaza
Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E6181 | 6:09
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Former NBA Star Rex Chapman on Addiction and Recovery
Rex Chapman discusses his new book "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me."
Clip: S2024 E6181 | 18:12
