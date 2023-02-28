© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

March 1, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5174 | 55m 21s

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian joins Christiane for an exclusive interview. Missing Children Europe president Anna Maria Corazza Bildt discusses the disappearance of 353 Ukrainian children. Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson weighs in on the Biden Administration's new asylum restrictions.

Aired: 02/28/23
March 1, 2023
Extras
Jeh Johnson: No Quick Fix to Migration Woes
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
Jeh Johnson: No Quick Fix to Migration Woes
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson discusses Biden's new asylum restrictions.
Clip: S2023 E5174 | 17:25
February 28, 2023
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2023
Bolanle Olukanni; Roger Cohen; Anand Menon; David Brooks
Episode: S2023 E5173 | 55:17
How Do You Serve a Friend in Despair? David Brooks on Loss
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
How Do You Serve a Friend in Despair? David Brooks on Loss
David Brooks reflects on his experience losing a lifelong friend to suicide.
Clip: S2023 E5173 | 17:45
February 27, 2023
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2023
Andrea Martinez; Dr. Madeline Li; Mark Whitaker
Episode: S2023 E5172 | 55:11
1966: The Year Black Power Redefined Civil Rights
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
1966: The Year Black Power Redefined Civil Rights
Mark Whitaker joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5172 | 17:32
February 24, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2023
Emine Dzhaparova; Nina Khrushcheva; Samara Joy
Episode: S2023 E5171 | 55:25
23-Year-Old Grammy Winner Samara Joy Is the Future of Jazz
Watch 15:57
Amanpour and Company
23-Year-Old Grammy Winner Samara Joy Is the Future of Jazz
Jazz singer Samara Joy discusses what it was like to win her first Grammy.
Clip: S2023 E5171 | 15:57
How to Prevent a Cold War With China
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
How to Prevent a Cold War With China
Jessica Chen Weiss joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5170 | 17:30
February 23, 2023
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2023
Denise Brown; Victoria Nuland; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2023 E5170 | 55:29
Author Isabel Wilkerson on America's Unspoken Caste System
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Author Isabel Wilkerson on America's Unspoken Caste System
Author Isabel Wilkerson discusses racism in the U.S.
Clip: S2023 E5169 | 18:04
