Amanpour and Company

July 9, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7268 | 55m 47s

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Galia David, mother of Israeli Evyatar David, shares the pain of waiting for her son to come home. Former IDF Intelligence Chief Tamir Hayman explains Israel's strategic goals in fighting with Iran and Gaza ceasefire talks. Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) explains why he says Trump's new bill is a disaster for rural America.

Aired: 07/08/25
Watch 17:09
Amanpour and Company
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) on Trump Bill: “A Punch in the Face of Rural America”
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) explains why he says Trump's new bill is a disaster for rural America.
Clip: S2025 E7268 | 17:09
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on His Tony Award-Winning Show “Purpose”
Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins discusses his Tony Award-winning show “Purpose.”
Clip: S2025 E7267 | 18:26
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2025
Noa Landau; Ernie Tedeschi; Caroline Kitchener; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Episode: S2025 E7267 | 55:47
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Helen Lewis on Shakespeare, Elon Musk, and the Stories We Tell About Genius
Helen Lewis discusses her new book “The Genius Myth.”
Clip: S2025 E7266 | 18:20
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Rick Spinrad; Juliette Kayyem; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2025 E7266 | 55:46
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Trevor Project: End of LGBTQ+ Suicide Hotline Could Be “Life and Death”
Mark Henson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7260 | 17:45
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7260 | 55:36
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7259 | 55:46
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Democratic Party's Identity Crisis
David A. Graham breaks down his latest Atlantic piece about turmoil within the Democratic party.
Clip: S2025 E7259 | 17:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2025
David Petraeus; Carl Bildt; Dr Fiona Havers
Episode: S2025 E7258 | 55:22
