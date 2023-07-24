© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 25, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6017

Journalist Rebecca Traister joins the show alongside political strategist Joe Trippi to discuss the 2024 U.S. presidential primary elections. Pita Limjaroenrat, the democratically elected leader of Thailand, discusses how he was blocked from assuming power and what will happen next. The success and popularity of American Negro League baseball is the focus of the new documentary "The League."

Aired: 07/24/23
