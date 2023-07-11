© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 12, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6008

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the state of Ukraine as the NATO summit wraps up. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton discusses new European content rules for social media. Becca Balint and Lori Ehrlich join the show from Vermont where they are recovering from devastating floods. Disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz on the threat of disinformation looming ahead of the 2024 election.

Aired: 07/11/23
