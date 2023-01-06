© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 9, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5137 | 55m 37s

Delia Ramirez, freshman representative from Illinois, joins the show from D.C. Anderson Cooper of "60 Minutes" joins the show alongside award-winning British journalist Emily Maitlis, whose 2019 interview with Prince Andrew dealt a body blow to him and the crown. Former president of the NAACP Ben Jealous has a new memoir set for release tomorrow.

Aired: 01/08/23
January 9, 2023
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Ben Jealous joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5137 | 17:52
January 6, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2023
Robert Draper & Mondaire Jones; Mikhail Zygar & Luke Mogelson; Ian Bremmer; Jonathan Pryce
Episode: S2022 E5136 | 55:37
Top 10 Global Political Risks in 2023
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Top 10 Global Political Risks in 2023
Ian Bremmer joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5136 | 18:12
January 5, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Gordon Brown; Dror Moreh; Garrett Fisher
Episode: S2022 E5135 | 55:38
Racing to Photograph Glaciers Before They’re Gone
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Racing to Photograph Glaciers Before They’re Gone
Garrett Fisher joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5135 | 18:08
January 4, 2023
Watch 55:01
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
John Sullivan; "Sara"; Jan Egeland; Beverly Gage
Episode: S2022 E5134 | 55:01
The Complex Life of J. Edgar Hoover
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
The Complex Life of J. Edgar Hoover
Beverly Gage joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5134 | 18:03
January 3, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Will Hurd; Noa Landau; Aaaron David Miller; Johanna Hari
Episode: S2022 E5133 | 55:37
"Stolen Focus:" Are You Having Trouble Paying Attention?
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
"Stolen Focus:" Are You Having Trouble Paying Attention?
Author Johann Hari discusses his new book.
Clip: S2022 E5133 | 17:51
December 23, 2022
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2022
Dr. Joseph V. Sakran; Matthew McConaughey; Alex Heath; James Cameron
Episode: S2022 E5126 | 55:36
