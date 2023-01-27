January 30, 2023

Extras
Jodi Kantor joins the show.
Kara Swisher discusses the latest news in tech.
Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. joins the show.
Amina Mohammed and Sima Bahous; Andrew Solomon; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.
Oleksiy Reznikov; Ronen Bergman; Martin Griffiths; Rev. Liz Walker; Han Willis Thomas
Rev. Liz Walker and artist Hank Willis Thomas discuss a new monument to MLK.
Richard Haass joins the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Amina Mohammed and Sima Bahous; Andrew Solomon; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.
Oleksiy Reznikov; Ronen Bergman; Martin Griffiths; Rev. Liz Walker; Han Willis Thomas
Janet Yellen; Dr. Henry Marsh; Karen Bass; Jacinda Ardern
Chris Whipple; Alan Fletcher and Mikhail Voskresensky; Charlie Sykes
Fred Pleitgen; Rafael Grossi; Rose Abramoff; Rep. Ro Khanna
Ursula von der Leyen; Hina Rabbani Khar; Joe Berlinger
Igor Zhovka; Dara Khosrowshahi; Sanam Naraghi Anderlini; Ilya Somin