Amanpour and Company

December 22, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5125 | 55m 37s

Thousands of migrants are gathered at America’s southern border, some eagerly awaiting the end of a Trump-era border restriction. What does the end of Title 42 mean and what comes next? Sen. Murphy is pushing to reform America’s election laws, and is also backing legislation to confront gun violence. The film "Descendant" examines Clotilda survivors' fight to preserve their heritage.

Aired: 12/21/22
December 22, 2022
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Sen. Chris Murphy joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5125 | 18:11
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Prof. Elyn Saks discusses what it's like living with schizophrenia.
Clip: S2022 E5124 | 17:35
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Amy Davidson Sorkin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5123 | 18:06
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Journalist Derek Thompson discusses the biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2022.
Clip: S2022 E5122 | 17:59
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
New York Times reporter Matt Richtel joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5121 | 18:37
