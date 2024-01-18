January 19, 2024

Extras
Hannah Ritchie discusses her book, “Not the End of the World.”
Elisabeth Kendall joins the show.
Matt Pottinger, former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser discusses US-China relations.
America Ferrera talks about her role in the "Barbie" movie and its feminist message.
Zeynep Tufekci joins the show.
The New York Times's Astead Herndon analyses the Republican Iowa Caucus.
