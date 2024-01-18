© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

January 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6145 | 55m 56s

Jeremy Diamond and Nada Bashir report from the Middle East. Sebastien Lai son of Chinese media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and Lai's lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher discuss the case against Sebastien's father. Yaroslav Trofimov on his new book detailing the war in Ukraine from his perspective as a Ukrainian journalist. Hannah Ritchie offers an optimistic view on combatting climate change.

Aired: 01/18/24
Extras
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
A More Optimistic Approach to Climate Change
Hannah Ritchie discusses her book, “Not the End of the World.”
Clip: S2024 E6145 | 17:44
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Who Are the Houthis and What Is Their Role in Israel-Gaza?
Elisabeth Kendall joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6144 | 17:58
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 18, 2024
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Episode: S2024 E6144 | 55:56
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Trump's Deputy National Security Advisor on U.S.-China
Matt Pottinger, former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser discusses US-China relations.
Clip: S2024 E6143 | 18:02
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2024
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Episode: S2024 E6143 | 55:56
Watch 5:55
Amanpour and Company
America Ferrera Talks “Barbie” Movie and Feminism
America Ferrera talks about her role in the "Barbie" movie and its feminist message.
Clip: S2024 E6143 | 5:55
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Behind Trump’s Hold Over the GOP
Zeynep Tufekci joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6142 | 18:11
Watch 16:37
Amanpour and Company
Inside Iowa: Donald Trump’s Success and the State of the GOP
The New York Times's Astead Herndon analyses the Republican Iowa Caucus.
Clip: S2024 E6141 | 16:37
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 18, 2024
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Episode: S2024 E6144 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2024
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Episode: S2024 E6143 | 55:56
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: S2024 E6139 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: S2024 E6138 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2024
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2024 E6137 | 55:56
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: S2024 E6136 | 55:29
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32