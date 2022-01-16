© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 17, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5143 | 55m 38s

Ursula von der Leyen weighs in on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Where the climate crisis is concerned, few countries have felt the pain like Pakistan in the past year. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs joins to discuss. New details and never-before-seen footage are revealed in director Joe Berlinger's new Netflix documentary, "Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street."

Aired: 01/16/23
January 17, 2023
Bernie Madoff Was “A Financial Serial Killer”
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Bernie Madoff Was “A Financial Serial Killer”
Joe Berlinger joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5143 | 17:52
January 16, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2022
Igor Zhovka; Dara Khosrowshahi; Sanam Naraghi Anderlini; Ilya Somin
Episode: S2022 E5142 | 55:37
Is Expediting Ukrainian Refugees' Migration Fair to Others?
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Is Expediting Ukrainian Refugees' Migration Fair to Others?
Author Ilya Somin discusses a private sponsorship program for Ukrainian refugees.
Clip: S2022 E5142 | 17:42
Long COVID Doctor: “We Don’t Know What We’re Dealing With”
Watch 17:01
Amanpour and Company
Long COVID Doctor: “We Don’t Know What We’re Dealing With”
Dr. Francesca Beaudoin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5141 | 17:01
January 13, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2023
Elie Honig; Eleni Kounalakis; Jan Egeland; Dr. Francesca Beaudoin
Episode: S2022 E5141 | 55:37
Buttigieg on FAA and Southwest Meltdowns
Watch 16:58
Amanpour and Company
Buttigieg on FAA and Southwest Meltdowns
Pete Buttigieg joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5140 | 16:58
January 12, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2023
Dr. Céline Gounder; Pete Buttigieg; Robert Kagan
Episode: S2022 E5140 | 55:36
January 11, 2023
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2023
Oksana Markarova; Sarah Polley; Nate Jackson
Episode: S2022 E5139 | 55:24
Fmr. NFL Player on Damar Hamlin and the Violence of Football
Watch 17:05
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. NFL Player on Damar Hamlin and the Violence of Football
Nate Jackson joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5139 | 17:05
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Watch 16:28
Amanpour and Company
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Susan Glasser joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5138 | 16:28
