January 15, 2025

Extras
Derek Thompson joins the show.
Altadena, California resident Kevin Williams discusses the effect of the fires on his community.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins the show.
Bloomberg reporter Leslie Kaufman discusses the financial impact of the LA fires.
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo join the show.
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discusses the incoming Trump administration.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Alejandro Mayorkas; Ibrahim Nash'at; Yannick Benjamin
Stuart Eizenstat; Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar; Bruce Hoffman
David Petraeus; Catherine McKenna; Harry Dunn
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs