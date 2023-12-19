© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 1, 2024

Season 2023 Episode 6131 | 55m 59s

An exclusive report from Iran's Evin Prison. Gloria Brown-Marshall discusses United States Supreme Court's return to the bench this week amid its various scandals. Heather Cox Richardson talks about her new book "Democracy Awakening." Music legend Herb Alpert joins to discuss his new album called "Wish Upon a Star."

Aired: 12/19/23
